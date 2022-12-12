Dawn Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.67 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.53 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

