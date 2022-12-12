Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 2,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 638,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

