Credit Suisse Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $33.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUN. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 170.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

