Cowen Increases Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.9 %
WKHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 118,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
