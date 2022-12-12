Cowen Increases Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.9 %

WKHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 118,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch acquired 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

See Also

