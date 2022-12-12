Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupa Software Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $16.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. 1,433,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

