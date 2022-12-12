Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $587.86. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,852. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

