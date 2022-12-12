Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,760. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

