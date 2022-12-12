Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after purchasing an additional 277,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. 3,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.07 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

