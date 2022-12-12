Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HP by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in HP by 197.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Up 1.7 %

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 47,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,947. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

