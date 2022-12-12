Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NOV Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. 11,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,630. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 642.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

