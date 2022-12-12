Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.