Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.41. 2,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,817. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

