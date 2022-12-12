Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

NYSE WEX traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

