Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.32. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

