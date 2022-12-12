Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 62081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$986.39 million and a PE ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5523555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

