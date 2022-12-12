Contrasting American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Deswell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 1.09 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.58 $8.23 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Rebel presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 632.42%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats American Rebel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

