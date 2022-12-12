Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,759 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,662,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 882,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,997,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.