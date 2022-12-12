Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.6 %

CMTL stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.