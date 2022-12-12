Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.