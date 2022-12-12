Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.08

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 38621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 141,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

