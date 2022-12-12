Comparing Arcellx (ACLX) & The Competition

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arcellx to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcellx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 8 0 3.00 Arcellx Competitors 826 3761 10617 156 2.66

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.75%. Given Arcellx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcellx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcellx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -68.99% -42.26% Arcellx Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcellx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A -$64.97 million -0.63 Arcellx Competitors $754.50 million $143.06 million 0.03

Arcellx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arcellx competitors beat Arcellx on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

