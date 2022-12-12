Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,402. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

