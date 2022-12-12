Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 103,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

