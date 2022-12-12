Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 8,774 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $220.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,817. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

