Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 4,295 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 238,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,084,715. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
