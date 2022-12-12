Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 11,058 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,153. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.