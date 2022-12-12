Columbia Asset Management Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,696 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. 73,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,652. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

