Columbia Asset Management Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.