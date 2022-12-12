Columbia Asset Management Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11.
BP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
