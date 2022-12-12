Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

