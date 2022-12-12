Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $13.02. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3,325 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on COGT. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.
About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
