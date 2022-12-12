CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNSP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,827. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

