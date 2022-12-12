Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 12281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.