City State Bank Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

