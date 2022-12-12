City State Bank Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.0 %

Biogen stock opened at $286.12 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.



