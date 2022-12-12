City State Bank Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City State Bank increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

