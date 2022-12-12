City State Bank Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

