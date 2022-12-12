Citigroup Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

