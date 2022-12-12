Citigroup Begins Coverage on Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.79%.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,522 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

