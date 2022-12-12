CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.65. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 4,049 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 42.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 987,532 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $24,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 56.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 476,741 shares during the period.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

