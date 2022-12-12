Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.25

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 30415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.