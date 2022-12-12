China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $33.85. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

About China Southern Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

