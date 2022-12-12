China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $33.85. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
