China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 3,150.0% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,854. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

About China Resources Beer

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.