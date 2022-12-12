China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 3,150.0% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
CRHKY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,854. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.
About China Resources Beer
