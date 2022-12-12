Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

