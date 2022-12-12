Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.
Chewy Stock Up 4.0 %
Chewy stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
