Chevron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 64,807 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 45,778 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.80. 137,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.