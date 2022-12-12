Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

