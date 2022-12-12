Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

FREQ has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

FREQ stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

