CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.38.

CGI stock traded up C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$118.36. 144,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,223. The company has a market cap of C$28.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$119.68.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

