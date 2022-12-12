CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 289,343 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,353,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 491,290 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

