Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

CVE stock opened at C$24.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.13.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.93.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

